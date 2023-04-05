American children whose lives were ruined by gender-affirmative medication and surgery are resorting to litigation to seek justice.

The latest case to surface in the media is a 18-year-old Californian woman known as Layla Jane, who is suing doctors at Kaiser Permanente, a huge American medical group. They gave her puberty blockers and testosterone when she was 12 and performed a radical double mastectomy when she was only 13.

“I don’t think I should have been allowed to change my sex before I could legally consent to have sex,” Layla said on Fox News. “I don’t think I’m better off for the experience, and I think transition just completely added fuel to the fire that was my pre-existing conditions.”

Layla was a severely troubled 11-year-old when she self-diagnosed herself as suffering from gender dysphoria. Her mother took her to doctors who recommended testosterone and a mastectomy after just two face-to-face consultations lasting 30 and 75 minutes.

The lawsuit alleges that the doctors presented Layla’s parents with the false dilemma: “would they rather have a live son, or a dead daughter?”

“These are decisions I will have to live with for the rest of my life,” Layla said in a statement. “I’m ready to join the growing group of detransitioners so that no other child has to go through the torment I went through at the hands of doctors I should have been able to trust.”

Her lawyer, Harmeet Dhillon, of the Center for American Liberty, in San Francisco, says: “This so- called ‘treatment’ of Layla by her providers represents a despicable, failed medical experiment that grossly breached the standard of care.”

Ms Dhillon also represents Chloe Cole, another young woman who had a double mastectomy at 15 because she thought that she was really male. She says that she has received thousands of calls from detransitioners from all over the country. The prospect of a class-action lawsuit by these people must make doctors wake up at night in a cold sweat.

“Layla’s medical providers grossly and recklessly breached the standard of care in this case, and others,” says Ms Dhillon in an “intent to sue” letter. “We look forward to holding them liable for what they did, and together we seek to deter this assembly-line, insensitive, and destructive treatment of children with these woke, unscientific, and barbaric practices.”

Ironically, only a few days later, US President Joe Biden proclaimed March 31 as Transgender Day of Visibility. “We celebrate the strength, joy, and absolute courage of some of the bravest people I know,” he declared. “Transgender Americans deserve to be safe and supported in every community.”

It’s painfully obvious that the President is ignoring the growing number of detransitioners – don’t they deserve to be safe and supported as well? He ended his speech with these stirring words: “You’re each made in the image of God, and deserve love, dignity, and respect. You make America stronger, and we’re with you.”

But that’s all they are – words. Or does he mean that “love, dignity, and respect” mean amputating the healthy breasts of a 13-year-old girl?