One of the most depressing stories of 2023 features a British teacher who claims to have been removed from her job in a prestigious, fee-paying English high school for the heinous crime of referring to her pupils as being female. This is despite the school in question being a girls’-only institution.

Giving testimony to an independent enquiry into childhood gender dysphoria, the anonymous educator told of an occasion in May 2021 when she greeted her 11-year-old students with the innocuous phrase “good afternoon, girls”. Immediately, the politically primed students piously informed her that “not everyone here identifies as female”, even though they all clearly were. One particular classroom cadre even stood up and demanded the teacher “acknowledge their pronouns”.

The following day, the girls all wrote their names on the whiteboard, together with their preferred pronouns – including one who affected the nonsensical labels “they/them”. The junior Red Guards even held a lunchtime protest against their “oppressor”, bearing home-made placards with modish slogans like “Trans lives matter”.

Dishearteningly, school managers sided with the out-of-control children, placing their teacher into “some sort of disciplinary process”. She was forced to stand before the class whilst the girls’ Head of Year ritually apologised, telling them they were “all really loved by us” and how nobody “meant to offend” them, a charade the newly-minted non-person found “humiliating and embarrassing”.

The unfortunate teacher was subsequently “managed out” of employment when her temporary contract came to an end by the school’s head, she says. How had things come to this, where an innocent woman could find herself made jobless simply for calling girls girls?

A little learning is a dangerous thing

The infant rebellion began after the girls had been subjected to obvious indoctrination by the school’s “Diversity and Inclusion” prefects, 17 and 18-year-old upper-school students who evidently functioned as the institution’s designated gender-commissars.

The prefects had shown their younger sisters a video proselytising the various modern-day gender categories which supposedly now exist, besides making absurd claims about a baby’s sex being merely “assigned” it at birth by a malign cabal of transphobic doctors and midwives in hospitals. In other words, the impressionable 11-year-olds had been deliberately groomed into Far-Left political pogrom against their ideologically non-compliant elders.

In early May, further details emerged of a London-based charity, the School of Sexuality Education (SSE), which was alleged to be promoting partisan LGBTQI-related activities amongst schoolchildren. According to an SSE worksheet seen by the London Times, students are specifically encouraged to become amateur grass-roots political activists:

“Using what you have seen, read and thought about so far, think about what you and your communities could do to celebrate sex-positivity and sexual diversity. You could even chat about this with friends over Snapchat/FaceTime to try to make some activist plans for the future!”

Other SSE worksheets urge children to transform “all of your points so far into a quickfire asexuality explainer video” for TikTok, to spread such infectious, normativity-dissolving ideologies further. Another bizarre worksheet explains how “virginity does not exist”, being a mere “damaging social construct”. In certain rougher inner-city British schools virginity may indeed no longer exist, even amongst the 11-year-olds, but this still seems an odd thing to be teaching schoolchildren.

Little Pink Books

The SSE deny they proselytise any partisan political views at all, but such people always do. A mere day after the SSE worksheets made the newspapers, UK media also reported on the publication of a new book of essays by teacher-activist members of the country’s National Education Union (NEU), Lessons in Organising: What Trade Unionists Can Learn from the War on Teachers.

The NEU pleaded this was not an official publication of theirs, but as its co-authors were members, and it featured glowing praise on the back cover from the NEU’s current Joint-General Secretary, you can certainly see how such a mistaken assumption might otherwise have arisen.

Containing essays from NEU leaders like Gawain Little, former General Secretary of the Young Communist League, the book says teachers should no longer just strike and agitate over legitimately relevant “narrow questions” like their own personal pay and working conditions, but as part of a larger struggle aimed at reshaping “political and civil society” more generally.

At a meeting of the Far-Left Socialist Worker’s Party cult in 2022, the NEU’s incoming General Secretary, Daniel Kebede, explained the necessity of “taking back control” of Britain’s education system. Upcoming teacher-led strikes, he said, were about much more than securing pay-increases, and more about “reorganising society, [to a point] where we are free from … oppression.”

Free from oppression how? Well, the fact that the NEU’s Lessons in Organising book possesses a cover image of several sharpened classroom colouring-pencils arranged to match very closely the colours of the Transgender Pride flag gives us some kind of a clue. The NEU recently voted its approval for Drag Queen Story Hour in UK schools to help “challenge” their “heteronormative culture and curriculum”.

Evidently, calling girls girls is now just another form of gender-genocide.

Schools for scandal

I used to be a teacher in an all-girls’ school myself. This was only just over a decade ago, and I can tell you now that each and every one of the students I taught was, quite unsurprisingly, a girl. Not one of them came out as being trans, quite a reversal of more recent 2022 data implying over half of British schoolteachers now have at least one kid under their care who delusionally claims to have been born trapped in the wrong body.

Many of these children would seem to in fact be autistic or disturbed, having been duped into embracing the utopian idea that impossibly changing their biological sex will somehow bring them into a state of purest happiness – look how often we now hear the slogan “trans joy” being dubiously promoted to society at large (including in this piece from Teen Vogue, of all places). Yet the truly disturbing thing is that many of these adult groomers happen to be the students’ teachers themselves, as clearly demonstrated by the well-known “Libs of TikTok“ account.

Given the attitudes of the merely adult-bodied mental adolescents increasingly placed in charge of their education, it is perhaps no surprise a May 2023 survey commissioned by the think-tank Civitas found a barely believable one in ten British 16-18 year-olds surveyed from a sample of 1,168 said they either wished to change their gender or had already done so.

Given that around a third were now being lied to by in-school activists that a woman could have a penis, and a fifth being misled into believing that men can get pregnant, it is a wonder the numbers questioning whether or not they too could become magical chromosomal shape-shifters in post-human form was not higher.

According to Conservative MP Miriam Cates, the survey revealed that “What is happening in our schools under the guise of sex-education is a population-level psychological and social experiment on our children. This cannot go on.” I quite agree. If only the so-called “Conservative” Party of which Cates is a member were the current British party of government, and therefore able to step in and intervene to put a stop to such blatant programmes of extra-democratic social engineering if they really had the guts to do so – oh, wait …

The Children’s Crusade

Commentator Toby Young, head of the Free Speech Union campaign group, further complained the survey’s findings demonstrated what “woke madrasas” Britain’s schools had by now become. Mentally indoctrinated Britain’s kids may well increasingly be, but hard-line Islam may not be the best comparison to make here: whatever other flaws they might possess, underground Islamist madrasas (of which Britain has a fair few too, it must be said) at least do not teach their students that women possess penises.

Teachers in madrasas do instruct their charges to respect their elders, albeit often to a somewhat excessive degree; gender indoctrinators in British schools today do the precise reverse. The same Civitas poll also found 77 percent of parents surveyed wanted the legal right to inspect just what insane “sex-education” [sic] materials their offspring were being force-fed in class, rather suggesting they didn’t approve of queer commissars persuading their children to aspire towards acts of unnecessary surgical mutilation of their breasts and genitalia for no good reason.

But will parents be listened to? No, because children no longer belong to their parents anymore, but to self-appointed outside Far-Left activists who will teach them only to despise their immediate biological progenitors, and to reject everything they believe in and stand for.

A better comparison for Young to have made may therefore not be Islamist madrasas, but Maoist re-education camps.

Ignorance is bliss

It is embarrassingly obvious what is going on here – the facilitation and artificial fabrication of a new, youth-led Cultural Revolution not unlike that disastrously unleashed onto 1960s China by Chairman Mao. The similarity of leftist upheaval in European and US schools to the Cultural Revolution has often been noted: but rarely by the historically illiterate schoolchildren themselves.

This is because Western kids are deliberately kept in a state of historical ignorance about the unparalleled crimes of Chinese Communism. According to one 2016 survey, an astonishing 70 percent of UK 16-24-year-olds had never even heard of Chairman Mao, and of those who had, 99 percent probably considered it a hate-crime not to call him “Chairperson”. Only 20 percent of those who had heard his baleful name associated him with what the pollsters called “crimes against humanity”.

Attempts to counter such ignorance are often blocked. In March, Republicans in the US State of Virginia tried to pass Bill HB1816, which sought to officially designate every November 7 as Victims of Communism Day, requiring all public schools to teach students about the countless millions killed by the immensely damaging ideology.

However, Virginia Democrats and teaching unions defeated this plan, on the spurious grounds that, as four of the world’s five remaining officially Communist states are in South-East Asia (China, North Korea, Laos and Vietnam – the fifth is Cuba), teaching students that Communism was wrong-headed would inevitably “subject Asian-American students to [bullying] anti-Asian sentiments.”

A shame they are not so considerate of the well-being of white students when pumping their classmates’ heads full of anti-white Critical Race Theory, or of all those poor autistic pupils whom they are perfectly happy to brainwash into agitating for having their breasts chopped off under histrionic threat of committing suicide if denied permission to do so by their parents.

The real reason leftists are reluctant to tell students about Victims of Communism Day is that, if they do, one day those same students might wake up and realize they are increasingly becoming Victims of Communism in the classroom themselves. So, it seems, are their remaining non-compliant teachers.

I wonder how many hours or minutes it may have taken for me to be sacked if I was unlucky enough to still be teaching in a British school today?