Stand up for truth today – to get the news you can trust

The mainstream media are giving themselves awards for making stories up.

More than ever, you need news sources that give you the truth as it is, not how they want it to be.

MercatorNet is dedicated to top-shelf journalism and is not beholden to the political agendas of the mainstream press.

You can help strike back against the fake news delivered by those in the media who are only interested in themselves – not in what matters to you.

By investing today, you’ll help ensure that MercatorNet can keep producing intelligent, thoughtful and ethical journalism that illuminates the complexities of the modern world without serving the interests of big media companies.

Your donation today to help build the $25,000 reporting fund will strengthen this voice to counter the fake narratives, stand up for human dignity, and give you the truth you need.

Thank you for your support!