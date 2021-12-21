Help make a way for the truth - to defend human dignity
Your support today is vital to help meet the $30,000 investment goal to make a way for truth through independent journalism that defends human dignity.
Here’s why your gift is so important:
- You’ll help challenge the lies and stand up for truth by growing the reach of this independent news service so more people can be informed and equipped to discern the plain truth.
- You’ll help provide relevant and helpful insights about today’s top issues for you and 500,000 others worldwide who value the importance of human dignity.
- You’ll help promote strong, independent news that’s based on universal moral principles, truth, and common sense.
Thank you for investing today to actively support this community of truth-tellers so you can stay well informed with evidence-based news and insights that uphold human dignity.
If you are a US resident and would like to make a tax deductible donation, please mail a check to “The Waterstone Group”, with a note saying “Help Mercatornet”, together with your email address so that we can acknowledge receipt to:
The WaterStone Group
420 Lexington Avenue, Suite 300
New York, NY 10170
USA