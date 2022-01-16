For two years we have been stumbling through the foggy battleground of a world war on Covid-19. From the censorship of key medical experts to the widespread dissemination of false information concerning the efficacy of lockdowns, masking and vaccines, societal distrust is at an all-time high.

Many have fled to the internet for The Truth. Some have found expert information, whilst others have been inundated with weird and wonderful ideas from questionable sources.

Here are five books which stretch our minds and challenge our bias.

Extraordinary Popular Delusions and the Madness of Crowds, by Charles MacKay

Published in 1841, this prescient book explores the dynamics of crowds, which the author defines as mass-movements controlled by a single idea. MacKay shares what he believes are the contributing factors which can generate mass psychosis in crowds.

MacKay wrote this over 150 years. Yet its insight into the human condition is timeless. It helps us to grasp what happened over the past two years, why we responded how we did, and who is responsible for the hysteria surrounding Covid-19.

Here’s a take-away quote: “Men, it has been well said, think in herds; it will be seen that they go mad in herds, while they recover their senses slowly, and one by one.”

MacKay’s work is a critical reminder that while technology, political structures and cultural habits are subject to change, human nature is not. For this reason, this is an invaluable source if we want to avoid groupthink.

Covid-19: The Great Reset, by Klaus Schwab and Thierry Malleret

Shortly after the outbreak of Covid-19, Schwab (the Executive Chairman of the World Economic Forum) and Malleret published this argument for why governments and international institutions must exploit the pandemic for a globalist agenda.

They outline their plan to create a transformed world through “The Great Reset”. They believe that Covid-19 has presented an opportunity to reshape everything ranging from the global economy to the energy sources we use.

They envision an increasingly globalised world which embraces technological surveillance on an unprecedented scale:

“The most effective form of tracking or tracing is obviously the one powered by technology: it not only allows backtracking all the contacts with whom the user of a mobile phone has been in touch, but also tracking the user’s real-time movements, which in turn affords the possibility to better enforce a lockdown and to warn other mobile users in the proximity of the carrier that they have been exposed to someone infected.”

The Great Reset is often described as a conspiracy theory. If so, the authors are remarkably candid about their secret goals. Their book explains how global leaders are seeking to utilise the current social and economic instability to radically transform both the way we are governed and how we live and relate to one another.

Covid: Why Most of What You Know is Wrong, by Sebastian Rushworth MD

Swedish medical doctor Sebastian Rushworth tackles what he believed to be the misinformation, misconceptions, and misdirected advice of many governments and health professionals. In his short and accessible book, Rushworth gives answers to some key questions:

How effective are lockdowns at reducing transmission of Covid-19?

Is Covid-19 a life-threatening virus for most people?

What are the adverse effects of the available jabs?

Which Covid-19 jab is most effective?

Rushworth writes:

“Just as with the official dietary guidelines, the public response to Covid started to feel more like it was based on religion than on science. Amid the renewed hysteria, I was contacted by a publisher here in Sweden, who asked me to write a book about Covid, to get a more nuanced and scientifically sound view out into the public arena, than was being presented in mainstream media. That book is this book.”

It’s true — Rushworth directly challenges everything we think we know about Covid-19 in a simple and comprehensible manner.

The Great Covid Panic, by Gigi Foster, Paul Frijters, and Michael Baker

University of New South Wales Professor of Economics Gigi Foster is a vocal critic of lockdowns. This book explains why and how governments implemented these draconian measures and the role fear and public perception had to play.

Governments, she and her co-authors contend, are seldom willing to admit the limits of their ability to contain and control problems in society. Therefore, wanting to do something, anything, they made the situation worse.

“Little can be achieved by thinking about Covid as a public health problem created by bats and solved by vaccines. If we really want to understand it as an historical phenomenon, to understand how we humans reacted to it in the way we did and to learn something useful for the future, we need to fit together many pieces of a puzzle.



“Some of the pieces repose in the heart, while some are in the mind. Some are at a micro level, some are macro. Some are good and some are unspeakably evil. This book aims to make sense of it all, to make these disparate strands coherent so we see clearly what happened and deduce what must be done to avoid a similar tragedy in future.”

Tamny analyses the saviour-complex which can dominate the thinking of politicians in times of crisis. He explains how the perceived risk of Covid-19 led governments across the world to implement unprecedented policies with few discernible benefits.

He explores the way in which crises are exploited by politicians to arrogate power, shift blame, and implement dramatic social and technological changes which would otherwise not be possible.

“Though this book can be reasonably billed as a coronavirus book, it’s really a story about politicians losing their wits, reacting rashly after losing their wits, and creating a global economic contraction in the process.



“To blame this on the coronavirus is to excuse ineptitude that is the norm when the combined, decentralized knowledge of millions and billions of humans is ignored in favor of the centralized and highly limited knowledge of very few politicians, and even fewer experts.”

Tamny contends that no individual possesses absolute knowledge (even an “expert”), and therefore questions the notion of a one-size-fits-all solution to Covid-19. On a deeper level, Tamny challenges the notion that the state is our saviour and that heavy-handed government policies can save us from the misfortunes of life in a broken world.

One way to be equipped to think critically and discern truth from error in the current environment is to listen to the arguments and views of those who dissent from popular opinion.

While these books will neither tell you everything there is to know about Covid-19, nor will they be free from error, they offer perspectives which seldom surface in the media