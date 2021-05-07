families

Did work undermine the Gates’ family foundations?

The pending divorce of Bill and Melinda Gates may not be surprising to those who are close to them. But to those of us who know the famous couple only as an incredibly successful business and philanthropic team it is a bombshell. The breakup of a marriage is always a tragedy, and even more so […]

Carolyn Moynihan
 /  5 mins 
transgender

The pillars of transgender medicine are shaking

Can you really be transgender at four years old? Matthew Stubbings, and wife Klara Jeynes, both 44, from the English city of Doncaster, believe so. Their “son” Stormy was born as a girl named Emerald. However, from 18 months Emerald identified as a boy like her twin brother Arlo, so they are raising him as […]

Michael Cook
 /  4 mins 
transgender

The transgender debate has become a propaganda war

As is increasingly typical of debates in the postmodern era, the question of transgender “rights” has morphed into an all-out propaganda war. It is a battle that will be won or lost in the realm of language—the definitions of words, and the ability of voices in the media to clarify or cloud the truth through […]

Kurt Mahlburg
 /  3 mins 
Xi Jinping - Marxism
politics & policy

Xi Jinping: “Marxism is winning the global ideological war”

On April 28, 2021, the daily newspaper of the Chinese Communist Party, the People’s Daily, introduced to its readers the recently published book “Questions and Answers on the Study of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era” (习近平新时代中国特色社会主义思想学习问答), published by the Central Propaganda Department of the CCP. It is yet […]

Massimo Introvigne
 /  2 mins 
families

Polyamory? What do they put in the water in British Columbia?

A new chapter in the Reproductive Revolution! A polyamorous “throuple” in British Columbia has succeeded in a legal battle to have all of their names recorded on their baby’s birth certificate. Bill, Eliza and Olivia have lived as a “triad” since 2017. The baby, Clarke, was conceived through sexual intercourse between Bill and Eliza. But […]

Michael Cook
 /  3 mins 