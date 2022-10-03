In the wee hours of Monday, September 26, thousands of Italian patriots rallied in Rome. The star attraction was a diminutive down-to-earth family-friendly fireball who had just made history with a stunning election victory. She hurled a bolt of verbal lightning that electrified Europe and made headlines around the world:

Why is the family an enemy?… Because it is our identity… so they attack national identity, they attack religious identity, they attack gender identity, they attack family identity. I can’t define myself as Italian, Christian, woman, mother. No. I must be citizen x, gender x, parent 1, parent 2. I must be a number. Because when I am only a number, when I no longer have an identity or roots, then I will be the perfect slave at the mercy of financial speculators. The perfect consumer.

Talk about speaking truth to power! That’s boldly calling out the noxious globalist ideology driving Western decline! But there’s more:

We want to defend the value of the human being. Every single human being, because each of us has a unique genetic code that is unrepeatable. And like it or not, that is sacred. We will defend it. We will defend God, country and family… Because we will never be slaves and simple consumers at the mercy of financial speculators.

This is Italy’s new Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.



I’ve never heard any politician so perfectly explain what we’re up against and why we fight.



When you watch this video, you’ll quickly realize why the establishment is afraid of her.

pic.twitter.com/CswR8o3mjg — Greg Price (@greg_price11) September 26, 2022

Wow. Western Christendom’s wake-up call!

Who on earth possesses the unmitigated insolence to publicly assert a Christian, Italian and family identity? Don’t we know that mere mortals are meant to be melded into a mammoth monetized multicultural mélange? Who dares resist?

Her name is Giorgia Meloni, a petite (5’4”) proudly Italian lady who unabashedly professes allegiance to “God, country and family.” Forty years ago that would be expected of anyone in public life. Today it is considered “controversial” by ruling elites.

Ms. Meloni heads Fratelli d’Italia (Brothers of Italy), the leading party in a family-friendly coalition that vaulted to victory in Italy’s elections. She’s on track to be the next Prime Minister.

How could somebody like that win a national election in Europe? One reason is that so many folks have had it with globalist economics and its relentless politically correct, anti-family, anti-Christian, anti-White, uber-woke propaganda.

Far out! No, “far right” says PC media. The New York Times: “Her proposals, characterized by protectionism, tough-on-crime measures and protecting the traditional family, have a continuity with the post-Fascist parties…” So protectionism, being tough on crime and protecting the traditional family are Fascist? To paraphrase Patrick Henry when he was accused of treason, “If this be Fascist, make the most of it.”

Whatever the New York Times calls it, any disagreement with the woke globalist narrative means the PC smear bund gins up the bile, screaming “racist,” “bigot,” “xenophobe,” “Fascist,” “Nazi,” whatever. That is meant to frighten us. It doesn’t work anymore. Fuhgeddaboudit.

Back to Italy, where a pro-family politician is in the saddle. Yours truly loves the place. But Italian heritage is fading as Italians slowly disappear. No matter how much they may believe in God, country, and family, they need to start practicing it. The loss of faith, globalist debt financing, materialism, consumerism, and all-or-nothing careerism have taken a grim toll. Italy’s population is projected to shrink 50 percent by century’s end.

Don’t believe it? According to Italy’s Ministry of Education, University and Research:

This year in Italy, 121,000 fewer students will enter school than last year. …Last year… 196 schools were closed. …Every year Italy loses 1-2% of its pupils. …During the last eight years, according to data published by the ministry, 1,301 schools have shut…

Italy’s future?

This crisis is not a projection, it is happening right now. By 2050, 60% of Italians will have no brothers, sisters, cousins, uncles or aunts. The Italian family, with the father who pours the wine and the mother who serves the pasta to a table of grandparents, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, will be gone, as extinct as dinosaurs.

Those who profess pride in their Italian heritage should look in the mirror. They are abandoning that heritage by not replacing themselves. Italy had just under 400,000 births last year, the fewest since Italian unification in 1861.

EU number-crunchers say that if current trends continue, by 2080, 50 percent of those living in Italy will be of African or Asian descent.

Ms. Meloni is aware of this:

I am Giorgia, I am a woman, I am a mother, I am Italian, I am Christian, you won’t take it from me. I’m ashamed… I’m ashamed of a state that doesn’t do anything for families, I’m ashamed of a state in which everyone talks about free day care but nobody makes them. Fratelli d’Italia submitted the proposal. Rejected.

A video remix of Giorgia Meloni’s fiery ‘I am Giorgia’ speech

Such a government undeniably deserves shame, and Ms Meloni’s stunning victory is bringing it on.

Then less than 48 hours after her victory speech, the evil empire struck back. The headline in the National Review was: “YouTube Removes Incoming Italian Prime Minister Meloni’s Passionate Speech on Family Breakdown”. Apparently it had violated YouTube’s community guidelines.

Ms. Meloni’s 2019 speech to the World Congress of Families had gone viral. Here is some of what she said now censored by Google’s YouTube:

They said it’s scandalous for people to defend the natural family founded on marriage, to want to increase the birth rate, to want to place the correct value on human life, to support freedom in education, and to say no to gender ideology.



[We fight for the] right of a woman to be a mother and not have to give up working as a result. The right to be a mother, choose not to work, and not starve to death as a result. The right of a woman forced to have an abortion because she has no alternatives.

Ms Meloni also voiced opposition to surrogacy and child gender transition hormone therapy. But what she said during her campaign really set the woke set ablaze:

Yes to natural families, no to the LGBT lobby, yes to sexual identity, no to gender ideology, yes to the culture of life, no to the abyss of death, no to the violence of Islam, yes to safer borders, no to mass immigration, yes to work for our people.

Far-right or family-friendly?

How did we get to where advocating for national identity and family values incurs the wrath of the establishment?

Let’s hope that Giorgia Meloni’s new government delivers. It will be a challenge, as Italy is a fiscal basket case. But if the state doesn’t champion families, what good is it?

Fear not, Italians. Our flesh and blood humanity is not valued by economic utility. Embrace tradition. Put family first. Turning the tide will be a very tall order. But if anyone can get it started, Giorgia Meloni can.

From her victory speech:

Chesterton wrote, more than a century ago… “Fires will be kindled to testify that two and two makes four. Swords will be drawn to prove that leaves are green in summer.” That time has arrived…

Indeed it has.

Viva Italia!