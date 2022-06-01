What is the “Great Replacement”? The phrase comes from Le Grand Remplacement, a 2011 book by French philosopher Renaud Camus. Camus believes that French culture is being replaced by a soulless globalism and the French people are being replaced through Muslim immigration. He has a point. Some projections are that France will be majority Muslim by 2100 if present trends continue.

The root cause is generations of below-replacement-level fertility in the West. Non-Western countries do not have mass immigration, so replacement is not a pressing concern. Just the prospect of dying out.

But the great replacement is reality for those who see their customs, traditions and way of life being swept aside by mass cheap-labor immigration.

Those most concerned about this gargantuan social engineering scheme are socially conservative Whites, the number one target of woke media. They are the most Republican-leaning segment of the American electorate with the highest White fertility.

Consequently, PC punditry is incandescent in their scorn about these folks and conflates them with whack-job terrorists who appropriate great replacement for nefarious purposes. We’re all God’s children, but apparently the PC punditry doesn’t think so about social conservatives of any color.

Now when the chattering class gloms on to something, bias, ignorance and outright stupidity are no bar to whipping up a split-second clickbait screed:

The Economist: “What is the “Great Replacement” right-wing conspiracy theory?”

NPR: “The ‘great replacement’ conspiracy theory isn’t fringe anymore, it’s mainstream.” Over a photo of neo-nazi demonstrators.

The Guardian: “What is ‘great replacement’ theory and how did its racist lies spread in the US?”

This is from aNew York Times hit piece on Tucker Carlson: “Last April, Mr. Carlson set off yet another uproar, borrowing from a racist conspiracy theory known as “the great replacement” to argue that Democrats were deliberately importing ‘more obedient voters from the third world’ to ‘replace’ the current electorate and keep themselves in power.”

Shoddy journalism. Where’s the context?

Population replacement for political purposes has been around since the dawn of history. In living memory, after WWII millions of Germans were expelled from ancestral lands to make way for Poles. Millions of Hindus and Muslims replaced each other in the India Partition (1947). The list goes on.

Here’s an early American example. In 1812 Massachusetts governor Elbridge Gerry signed legislation creating districts favorable to Democratic-Republicans over Federalists. The term “gerrymandering” was coined. The most effective methods were “cracking” by spreading some folks around in multiple districts to dilute their influence, and “packing” of certain voters into districts to increase their influence.

Former Middle American News editor Jerry Woodruff notes:

Altering a population’s make-up in order to suit a ruling elite is nothing new in history. Harvard researchers Edward L. Glaeser and Andrei Shleifer have recounted how demographic manipulation has been a tool of ruling groups in the U.S. and elsewhere throughout the 20th century. In their paper, “The Curley Effect,” published by the Harvard Institute of Economic Research, they show how the Irish-American Mayor James Michael Curley of Boston in four terms between 1913 and 1950 used “a combination of aggressive [economic] redistribution and incendiary rhetoric … to transform Boston…” Curley’s goal, they wrote, was “to turn Boston into a city that would elect him.

Note the decennial wrangling over congressional redistricting. Do voters pick the politicians or do politicians pick the voters?

While noting that population replacement is old hat, let’s take a closer look at today’s “Great Replacement,” aka the “conspiracy theory.” (Funny that when local merchants or politicians collude to do something on the sly, it’s a conspiracy. But when Big Pharma, the government-media-education complex or international bankers do so, it’s a “conspiracy theory.”)

Here is what Renaud Camus has to say:

“The Great Replacement is not a theory at all, but just a sad fact, a ‘chrononym’, i.e. name for an epoch after its most important phenomenon… Think of how writers are replaced by intellectuals, intellectuals by journalists, journalists by TV-show hosts, marble by chipstone, stone by concrete or plaster, wood by plaster, or plastic, the signature material of global replacism which spoils even the depths of the oceans…”

From an interview with journalist Benjamin Braddock:

“Great Replacement would not be possible without what I have called “Little Replacement” … the substitution of cultural industries to culture… of popular and mass culture to high culture, … just as Great Replacement amounts to the disappearance of indigenous peoples, cultures, and civilizations. Hebetude is the condition of the successful and peaceful process of genocide by substitution. … there are the replacists, who want and organise the replacement, the replacers, who accomplish it, and the replacees, who are its victims. …But it is indeed global replacism, or davocracy, [Davos – World Economic Forum] that is the archenemy.”

Sounds reasonable. Where’s the hate, the conspiracy theory or racism in that? Camus can explain: “There are two social or professional categories one can rest assured their members have never read me: mass murderers and journalists.”

Out here in flyover country folks have known about replacement for quite a while. Wish I had a dollar for every time I’ve heard American-born Whites and Blacks, without a hint of rancor, wistfully say they feel like they’re being replaced by foreigners.

In many struggling communities, local physicians, pharmacists, convenience store/gas station and hotel owners are usually Asian immigrants. Jobs at the local plant are held disproportionately by newly arrived Hispanics or others from the third world. Millions of factory jobs have been outsourced (replaced) overseas. Normal folks without any axe to grind can’t help but notice. They talk about in diners and truck stops all over the place.

The chattering chumps in the left-leaning metroplexes have scant awareness of this and couldn’t care less. PC is their secular faith and rooting out “racism,” “homophobia” and other hoked-up PC pathologies is priority. They push the “conspiracy theory” angle to conflate millions of average Americans with whack-job manifesto-writing terrorists. That is why so many hear “conspiracy theory,” “racist” and other slurs associated with a completely legitimate – though not PC – concern.

Note that PC media did not conflate eco-terrorist “Unabomber” Ted Kaczynski with the environmentalist movement, nor did they conflate the man who shot up the GOP congressional softball practice with his hero Bernie Sanders, nor do they associate Islamic terrorism with rank-and-file Muslims. That wouldn’t be PC. Social conservatives, especially the Republican-voting White ones, are fair game.

Is the great replacement a conspiracy? It is certainly intentional and quite profitable for some. Conspiracy theory? Not at all.

Commentator Paul Gottfried says: “[T]he ‘great replacement’ rhetoric in this country arose on the Democratic Left as something to notice and celebrate and is now being opportunistically pinned on everyone to the right of woke Democrats as an indication of their racism for noticing.”

In 2020 non-Hispanic Whites voted for Trump over Biden by 55 percent to 43 percent; non-Hispanic Blacks for Biden by 92-8; Hispanic voters for Biden by 59-38; and Asian voters 72-28 for Biden. Whites primarily vote Republican, and non-Whites vote heavily Democratic.

From the Pew Research Center:

“From 2000 to 2018, the nation’s eligible voter population grew from 193.4 million to 233.7 million – an increase of 40.3 million. Voters who are Hispanic, Black, Asian or another race or ethnicity accounted for more than three-quarters (76 percent) of this growth. … Shares of non-Hispanic White eligible voters have declined in all 50 states.”

Mass cheap labor immigration, promoted by both parties, is the packing of America with future Democratic voters. Here are some examples:

Patrick Reddy, Democratic consultant (1998) wrote: “The 1965 Immigration Reform Act promoted by President Kennedy, drafted by Attorney General Robert Kennedy, and pushed through the Senate by Ted Kennedy has resulted in a wave of immigration from the Third World that should shift the nation in a more liberal direction within a generation. It will go down as the Kennedy family’s greatest gift to the Democratic Party.”

John Judis and Ruy Teixeira’s The Emerging Democratic Majority (2002) urged a robust increase in immigration to lock in a permanent Democratic majority.

Democratic consultant Stanley Greenberg’s 2019 book, RIP GOP predicts GOP demise because “our country is hurtling toward a New America that is ever more racially and culturally diverse … more immigrant and foreign born.”

In 1970 America was about 85 percent non-Hispanic White. Today Whites are 59 percent. American Whites are the only ethnic demographic decreasing in population and life expectancy.

Europe is undergoing a rapid demographic transition – from a predominantly White nominally Christian population to something else.

That is what is known as the great replacement. Western fertility rates have been below replacement level for fifty years. With that and mass third-world immigration, what else could we expect?