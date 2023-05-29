As is so often the case, truth is stranger—and much more interesting—than fiction.

Take, for example, the box office hit, Jesus Revolution, which is currently playing in cinemas. Rarely do you find a Christian movie which is a well-made while and also reflects modern-day evangelical Christian beliefs.

The film’s title is taken from a 1971 Time magazine cover story about Christian hippies in California. “There is an uncommon morning freshness to this movement, a buoyant atmosphere of hope and love along with the usual rebel zeal,” Time said. “Their love seems more sincere than a slogan, deeper than the fast-fading sentiments of the flower children; what startles the outsider is the extraordinary sense of joy that they are able to communicate.”

It was an unusual time – it was the era of Woodstock, of LSD, of revolutionary action, of Vietnam protests – and of Christian revival.

The film is based on a memoir written by one of the evangelical preachers at the centre of the movement. It focuses on the relationship between Chuck Smith, an ageing minister in a traditional congregation called Calvary Chapel. His daughter introduces him to a “Jesus freak” with the improbable name of Lonnie Frisbee. Frisbee convinces the older man that the younger generation are not unkempt, drug-tripping no hopers, but people looking for salvation.

Smith listens and his church explodes. There are a lot of mass baptisms in the Pacific, with Frisbee becoming a charismatic preacher and the agent of many conversions.

To my surprise, some critics in the mainstream media were very positive. “It’s one of the most appealing faith-based big-screen entertainments in a while, polished and persuasive without getting too preachy,” wrote a reviewer for Variety.

According to Rotten Tomatoes, 99 percent of viewers liked it. I did too — and at many points was moved to tears. I especially appreciated the performance of Jonathan Roumie who plays Lonnie Frisbee; he steals the show every scene he’s in. Roumie is an excellent actor, who plays Jesus in the popular mini-series The Chosen.

It’s very moving to see the Gospel spreading amongst hundreds, even thousands, of unkempt, barefoot hippies who were regarded as outcasts by conventional evangelical congregations.

So far, so good. But the film avoids a darker side to the real-life “Jesus Revolution” in evangelical circles. It’s the character of Frisbee.

The movie doesn’t go into all that much detail regarding his life, although it does acknowledge a breakdown in his marriage, as well as a parting of the ways with his ministry colleague Chuck Smith. In the credits, it only mentions that the two were later reconciled.

However, it fails to clarify that Frisbee died at 43 from AIDS. Bethel McGraw has written an excellent article which explores the “walking contradiction” of Frisbee’s life. For as McGraw explains, “The dynamic evangelist was directly responsible for a wave of conversions, but he was also a deeply troubled soul whose moral failings cost him his ministry platform and ultimately his life.”

With the rise of “celebrity culture” we are sadly seeing this kind of inconsistency more and more. Christians, both men and women, produce genuine spiritual fruit, and yet there are sometimes glaring irregularities in their character and lives.

Maybe we shouldn’t be shocked. King David committed adultery with Bathsheba and tried to cover up his sin by having her husband killed. The message is that God uses even our mistakes to bring glory to His Name and extend His saving purposes here on earth. Just think of the tragic and timeless example of Pharaoh!

However, their sins can be a stumbling block not just to the hostile observers, but to those within the church who have been let down by the behaviour of those whom they had placed upon a pedestal and trusted too much.

As McGraw explains the dark background to Frisbee’s life:

The truth, as usual, is messy. At the time, Frisbee was only college-aged himself (though he’s played by the much older Jonathan Roumie, who eerily evokes middle-aged Frisbee). As a teenage survivor of unspeakable child abuse, he had plunged into the Laguna Beach gay underground scene. The film obliquely refers to this phase in Frisbee’s tragic line, “We did everything and everyone.” After a particularly intense LSD trip, he became obsessed with Jesus and the Bible. Charismatic preachers took him under their wing and taught him the tricks of their trade. He began compulsively sharing the gospel with his unsaved family and whoever else would listen, including Connie Bremer, the girl he would marry. He told her he wasn’t gay; he’d come out of a homosexual lifestyle.



The marriage was a mismatch from the beginning, tragically destined to shatter on the rocks of Connie’s adultery and Frisbee’s punishing ministry schedule. He quickly became an “apostle” in his own eyes, testing his “gifts” as an Aimee Semple McPherson-style faith healer, with results some witnesses will maintain to this day were truly miraculous. Then, late nights, he would come home and tell Connie he’d been hanging out in gay bars. She tried to assume the best. He would go literally anywhere to tell literally anyone about Jesus, after all.

There are many spiritual lessons to take away from this. Not the least of them is the Bible’s warning that we should never be hasty in the laying on of hands. While we should always rejoice in people being converted, as well as their desire to be involved in ministry, it is foolish to promote people too quickly to positions of leadership.

In one scene, Greg Laurie looks out the window of the share house he is staying in and sees Frisbee sitting outside in the rain weeping as he pleads for God to use him. It’s both a touching and tragic scene. For we begin to realise how selfish ambition—even in sincerely seeking to serving Christ—can corrupt spiritual intentions.

Jesus Revolution is an excellent faith-based film. And I’d recommend anyone to go and see it. But, speaking as an evangelical pastor, I’d also warn against triumphalism and in particular, against despising “the day of small things” mentioned by the prophet Zechariah. For while we should always rejoice in revival—those dramatic outpourings of God’s Spirit—we should also recognise that the kingdom of God advances through the faithful toil of everyday commitment.

Indeed, that is often the harder, but ultimately, much more beneficial, path to tread.