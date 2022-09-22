Five minutes ago we legalised same-sex marriage on the assurance that a slippery slope towards perversion would never materialise.

Now grown men employed as teachers are living out their sexual fetishes in front of adolescent students—and schools are defending it.

Check out what’s trending on Twitter this week:

Viral images of a trans teacher wearing oversized breasts that sag to the waist have been investigated by @ReduxxMag. The tech teacher is “Kayla Lemieux,” of Oakville Trafalgar High School in Ontario, Canada. The school stands by its teacher. https://t.co/jtBWfpIhyN — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) September 17, 2022

“Kayla Lemieux”, a middle-aged woodworking teacher at Oakville Trafalgar High School in Ontario, Canada, lived his entire life as a man until last year. Now he has decided that not only is he a woman: he is a woman with breasts so large they exist nowhere in nature and would probably break a real woman’s back.

Dressed in a blonde wig and an absurdly large prosthetic bust with nipples bulging through a thin shirt, Kayla made headlines this week in the Toronto Sun and online feminist rag Reduxx after students complained and circulated evidence of their teacher’s perversion online.

Perversion it most certainly is.

The only possible reason for donning gargantuan fake boobs is to gain attention. According to the footage, Lemieux has enlisted a classroom full of impressionable teenage boys in his bizarre sexual fantasy. He likes the idea of young lads staring at his Brobdingnagian* breasts. Why else is he wearing such a ridiculous outfit?

According to any reasonable definition, the Canadian teacher in question is guilty of sexual harassment—victimising the vulnerable to fulfil a freaky fetish.

“The kids here most definitely don’t think it’s normal… but realistically we can’t say anything,” Reduxx quoted one student as saying via Twitter. “Last year, the teacher was a man. I don’t think the school can fire him.”

In any case the school has no intention of doing that. Oakville Trafalgar High School is part of the Halton District School Board (HDSB), which has been promoting gender identity dogma in their schools in recent years.

The school board told the Toronto Sun that “the teacher is completely accepted and welcomed into the school community as far as the staff is concerned.” The board says that it is protecting Kayla’s “gender rights”:

“The HDSB recognizes the rights of students, staff, parents/guardians and community members to equitable treatment without discrimination based upon gender identity and gender expression. Gender identity and gender expression are protected grounds under the Ontario Human Rights Code.”

Students and families be damned.

Never mind occupational health and safety codes that would urge nothing avoidable be worn and dangled over power tools.

Never mind Kayla Lemieux’s barely disguised misogyny, in which he has reduced women to an exaggerated body part, to a grotesque totemic caricature.

Never mind what the teacher is teaching his students about respect for women.

Never mind Halton District School Board’s dress code, fully adopted by Oakville Trafalgar High School, which unambiguously prevents students from “wearing clothing that exposes or makes visible genitals and nipples”. Students, that is. Trans teachers can do what they like.

The wayward West is sacrificing the well-being of teenagers to the selfish appetites of debased adults. As one writer observed about this episode, “We are ruled by insane people. I mean that literally: we have created a society in which everyone has to bend over backwards to accommodate the insane.”

Reality now mimics satire. Indeed, the two seem to have become indistinguishable in Canada.

We are harming and sexualising children in the name of happiness and rainbows.

Our institutions are protecting perpetrators.

The madness will only stop when enough people demand that it stops. Not a moment sooner.

Stay sane, friends. It’s a clown world out there.

The adjective “Brobdingnagian” refers to the island of Brobdingnag” in “Gulliver’s Travels”, by Jonathan Swift, whose residents are 12 times taller than normal humans. Swift’s description of the females in déshabillé is one of English literature’s more revolting passages of misogyny.