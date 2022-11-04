In the fiscal year 2022, US Customs and Border Protection apprehended 2.2 million illegal migrants. Things are getting hot for the border patrol agents. They have to process, on average, 6000 people a day.

Texas Senator John Cornyn complains that “When agents are changing diapers instead of patrolling the border, it creates a gateway for dangerous drugs and criminals to sneak across.”

The US immigration court system is also struggling. There are currently 1.6 million cases in the courts – creating a backlog lasting about five years.

However, the Department of Justice’s Executive Office of Immigration Review (EOIR), which oversees the immigration court system, has a plan for dealing with the overwhelming tide of people: pronoun training.

According to an internal email, all EOIR employees had to attend an hour-long class on “Pronouns and Preferred Names in Immigration Court” on October 17 at the Los Angeles LGBT Center.

Some of the issues were:

“Problems with misgendering”

“Making assumptions about a respondent’s gender identity and pronouns.”

“Tips for identifying the respondent’s pronoun when the respondent has limited English proficiency”

“The importance of identifying and using a respondent’s preferred name in court when addressing the respondent, to create a welcoming and respectful environment.”

According to America First Legal, which used a whistleblower’s email to denounce this absurd seminar to the Department of Justice, EOIR employees are also required to view and affirm “The Genderbread Person”. This is a widely-used explanation for schoolkids of LGBTQI+ claims. It shows that gender identity, sexual attraction, romantic attraction, gender expression, and anatomical sex are separate components of gender and sexual identity.

Actually, integrating LGBTQI+ ideology into US immigration has been going on for some time. On March 31, International Trans Day of Visibility, the Department of Homeland Security sent a memorandum to all its staff about using gender-neutral language and an individual’s proper pronouns and name.

Enforcing US immigration and protecting its borders is a tough job. Why is the Biden Administration making it tougher by forcing employees to mouth LGBTQI+ platitudes?

How many illegal migrants are seeking gender asylum because they have been mispronouned in Chiapas or Tegucigalpa? How many are seeking a welcoming and respectful environment where they will be addressed as ella instead of él or ustedes instead of usted?

In fact, if they knew how obsessed Americans have become with mis-pronouning, they might have second thought about trying to sneak over the border.

Here’s a bright idea.

Place signs along the Mexican side of the border instructing them to have their preferred pronouns ready for inspection. See how many of them turn back in disgust.