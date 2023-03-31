President Joe Biden has issued an official proclamation establishing March 31 as a holiday to be known as “Transgender Day of Visibility”. His declaration comes at the end of a conspicuously visible week for transgender activists.

It all began last Saturday, when women’s rights advocate Kellie-Jay Keen, also known as Posie Parker, was forced to cut her visit to New Zealand short after her rally in Auckland was overrun by aggressive transgender protesters.

One of the activists, who doused Keen and her security detail in a litre of tomato juice, has since flown to Australia and is now en route to the United States in an apparent attempt to evade New Zealand authorities.

Eliana Rubashkyn justified the assault by claiming the tomato juice represented “the blood of the people [Keen] is trying to kill,” and accused Keen of “advocating for our genocide”.

“I did assault her and I will do it again,” Rubashkyn said in a later statement. “And if I need to be 10 years in prison I’m happy to be 10 years in prison.”

Then on Monday, a 28-year-old woman who had recently began identifying as a man perpetrated the latest US mass shooting, gunning down three staff and three young children at The Covenant School in Nashville, Tennessee.

One of the victims, Hallie Scruggs, aged nine, was the daughter of Rev. Chad Scruggs, who pastors the school’s adjoining church, Covenant Presbyterian.

Asked if the killer’s transgender identity was behind her motive for the attack, Metropolitan Nashville Police Chief John Drake said, “there is some theory to that”. He likewise confirmed that the shooter’s choice of the Christian school — since revealed to be her alma mater — was “targeted”.

REPORTER: "Do you have any reason to believe that how she identifies has any motive for targeting the school?"



NASHVILLE POLICE: "There is some theory to that."



REPORTER: "So was this a targeted attack?"



NASHVILLE POLICE: "It was." pic.twitter.com/NDfm9XBCcV — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) March 27, 2023

Drake also told reporters of a manifesto left behind by the killer that included “a map drawn out of how this was all going to take place”. According to the New York Post, the manifesto will be released once the investigation is complete.

The Biden administration is yet to express condolences to the community targeted in the attack — namely, Christians. But they have voiced sympathy for the transgender community, with Biden’s Press Secretary, Karine Jean-Pierre, this week stating, “Our hearts go out to the trans community, as they are under attack right now.”

Karine Jean-Pierre: “Our hearts go out to the trans community, as they are under attack right now.”



pic.twitter.com/1yyj2usYzX — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) March 30, 2023

In the days since the mass shooting, progressive activists have stormed two state capitols, in Kentucky and Tennessee respectively.

Nearly two dozen transgender activists were arrested in Frankfort, Kentucky, and cited with criminal trespassing after they attempted to halt the signing of a bill banning sex-change surgery for minors in the Bluegrass state.

The Kentucky “transurrection”, as it has been dubbed, even had its own horn-bedecked shaman — apparently now a fashion accessory for US capitol stormings.

Trans protesters scream and chant after storming Kentucky Capitol pic.twitter.com/4jY3Cnxfrn — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) March 30, 2023

In Tennessee, hundreds of progressive protesters gathered outside the statehouse in Nashville to call for greater gun control, with crowds later swarming the building and heckling lawmakers from the gallery. At one point, a crowd of protesters clashed with police who were clearing a way for house members to exit.

Early social media posts claimed the protest was staged by transgender activists but this assertion has been challenged by fact-checkers. The event was apparently organised by AWAKE Tennessee, a DEI-compliant “grassroots nonprofit organization with a mission to advocate for the advancement of women and kids in Tennessee”.

Today’s insurrection at the Tennessee Capitol is the most dangerous attack on our democracy since the Civil War. I’m shuddering right now as I type this. (That’s how this works, right?) pic.twitter.com/9xCGTqf5AC — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) March 30, 2023

A “Trans Day of Vengeance” had also been scheduled for this Saturday at the US Supreme Court, organised by the Trans Radical Activist Network. Following strong criticism for its associations with violent activism (apparent or otherwise), the event has now been cancelled.

In making his “Transgender Day of Visibility” announcement, President Biden declared that “transgender Americans shape our nation’s soul”.

This week, at least, Biden’s words ring true, though sadly not for the reasons he intended.