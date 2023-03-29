What was in the head of the 28-year-old who meticulously planned a rampage in her old school? What inspired her to stockpile guns and barge into a school and kill three nine-year-olds and three adults? What rage? What darkness? What sickness?

That’s the question everyone is asking about Audrey Elizabeth Hale.

We’ll never know for sure what she was thinking; police shot her dead at the Covenant School in Nashville. Some clues may lie in her “manifesto”. It hasn’t been released by police but no doubt it’s a deranged connect-the-dots of hatred and self-pity. The Nashville police chief said that she “was under care – doctor’s care – for an emotional disorder”. She was also transgender and identified as a man named Aiden.

In the end horrors like these are inexplicable, unless you believe in the demonic. Apart from that, there are all sorts of theories.

Transphobia:

I don't condone Audrey Hale's actions, though I understand their outrage against an intolerant state that brainwashes children through religious indoctrination. The reality is this human still identified as that child attending that school and carried that pain into adulthood. — Kat Amarco (@teasingkat) March 27, 2023

“I don’t condone Audrey Hale’s actions,” tweeted one person, “though I understand their outrage against an intolerant state that brainwashes children through religious indoctrination. The reality is this human still identified as that child attending that school and carried that pain into adulthood.”

Too much testosterone as part of Audrey’s transgender medications.

How much hormones like testosterone and medications for mental illness was the transgender Nashville school shooter taking?



Everyone can stop blaming guns now. — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) March 27, 2023

Controversial conservative Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene tweeted that “How much hormones like testosterone and medications for mental illness was the transgender Nashville school shooter taking? Everyone can stop blaming guns now.”

Too much Christianity:

Trans Activists have been calling Audrey Hale a “martyr against transphobia from hateful Christian Bigots”



“Pray for Mercy because we won’t show any”



Is the FBI counter-terrorist unit investigating this? #TransTerrorism #Trans #TransGender pic.twitter.com/80FIT1b83M — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) March 28, 2023

The account of @TNDTracker was suspended by Twitter.

Unsurprisingly, President Biden and many pundits did blame guns and called for gun control.

I call on Congress again to pass my assault weapons ban.



It's about time we make some more progress. pic.twitter.com/ZE584cUN6R — President Biden (@POTUS) March 27, 2023

Political point-scoring over the deaths of three children and three adults and the shooter at the Covenant School in Nashville yesterday is at best embarrassing, at worst despicable. But one thing must be said. This tragedy ought to put forever to rest the idea of “trans joy”.

“Trans joy” is a slogan that trans activists use to console each other. The idea is that becoming trans is achieving authenticity and peace with your own dreams. Despite discrimination and transphobia, trans people can draw on deep reserves of serenity and unspoken happiness: joy.

The American Civil Liberties Union declares: “When forces larger than us try to break our spirit, we can respond as forcefully and effectively with joy as we can with anger, defiance, and protest.”

You can expect to hear more about this cultish tosh on Friday, for March 31 is International Transgender Day of Visibility.

An obscure group called the Trans Resistance Network issued a statement after the Nashville shootings. It spoke of the “the inner strength and beauty of transgender people”. And then it defended Audrey/Aiden Hale. “[He] felt he had no other effective way to be seen than to lash out by taking the life of others, and by consequence, himself.”

If killing nine-year-olds is part of a trans programme for visibility, there must be something desperately wrong with being trans. It doesn’t resolve their unhappiness and loneliness; in the long run it will probably make them worse. There may be no evidence that being transgender is predictive of violence. But it does seem to be predictive of misery.

Trans activists use the notion of “trans joy” and LGBTQI+ “Pride” to sell their ideology to teenagers. But the tormented life and death of Audrey Hale show that this is a gilt-edged fraud. There was no inner strength and beauty – only demons.